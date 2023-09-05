US modification specialist Mammoth Freighters is progressing with its prototype Boeing 777-200LR conversion for freight carrier Cargojet Airways.

The company has shown the aircraft undergoing mid-panel removal, in the left aft side where the main freight door will be installed.

This airframe (N705DN), powered by General Electric GE90 engines, was originally delivered to Delta Air Lines in 2009.

Mammoth unveiled its 777-200LR and -300ER conversion programmes in 2021, and disclosed Cargojet as the launch customer for the -200LR modification in November the same year.

The converted aircraft is designated the 777-200LRMF.

Cargojet placed an initial order for two aircraft with options for two more, as well as a pair of -300ERMFs.

Mammoth stated that N705DN – MSN29742 – would be the conformity aircraft for certification and the first delivered to the carrier.

Cargojet disclosed in its half-year financial release, covering the six months to 30 June, that it had signed agreements for conversion of four 777-200s with the first delivery expected in the first quarter of 2024. The remaining aircraft are scheduled to arrive in the second and third quarters of 2024, and the first quarter of 2025.

Mammoth also has 777-200LRMF conversion agreements with DHL Express, while AviaAM Leasing signed as a launch customer for the 777-300ERMF.