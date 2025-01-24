PAL Express – the sister company of national carrier Philippine Airlines – has signed a base maintenance agreement with HAECO, becoming the MRO provider’s newest customer.

The agreement, effective this year, covers MRO work for the low-cost airline’s fleet of Airbus A320 and A321s, which will be carried out at HAECO’s Xiamen facility.

PAL Express president Rabbi Vincent Ang states: “We expect that this partnership will uphold the overall reliability of our fleet and at the same time help deliver a more positive experience to our passengers.”

HAECO also expanded its maintenance support for mainline operator PAL, with the provision of base maintenance works for the airline’s Boeing 777 fleet. This is in addition to similar services for PAL’s fleet of A321s.