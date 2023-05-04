Russian state technology firm Rostec is to show off the first core of the Aviadvigatel PD-35 high-thrust powerplant during the MAKS Moscow air show.

The PD-35 is being developed as part of the engine family which includes the PD-14 for the Irkut MC-21 and the PD-8 for the Superjet variant known as the SSJ-New.

Rostec says it will display the gas generator of the PD-35 – which will include the high-pressure compressor, combustion chamber and high-pressure turbine – during the show in July.

“It is this part that drives the powerplant,” the company adds.

The PD-35, which will have a fan diameter of more than 3m, is intended to power long-haul passenger aircraft as well as military transports.

Russia’s government has signalled that the CRAIC CR929 long-haul twinjet, under development jointly with China, could be powered by the engine, and the PD-35 could also be used for a proposed successor to the Antonov An-124.