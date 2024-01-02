Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia has approved the airframe design for the Yakovlev SJ-100, the modified Superjet 100 intended to accommodate domestically-produced systems and components.

United Aircraft says the change to the type certificate, authorised on 26 December, allows assembly lines to switch to SJ-100 production with a view to delivering the first aircraft this year.

It marks a step towards certification, which still requires approval of systems developed under import-substitution initiatives as well as the Russian-built Aviadvigatel PD-8 engine.

Airframe clearance follows ground work on test structures at the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute in Moscow and the SibNIA facility in Novosibirsk, and approval of new processes to produce them.

Rosaviatsia deputy head Andrei Dobryakov says the authorisation is “extremely important”, adding that it “confirms the airframe design is safe and meets all airworthiness standards”.

Several Russian carriers operate the Superjet 100 – which has Franco-Russian PowerJet SaM146 engines – and the import-substitution measures are also being applied to servicing components for the powerplant.

State technology firm Rostec says local engineers have gained capabilities in repairing the engine’s electronic control unit – in co-operation with Aeroflot and United Engine – and the first such serviced units will enter operation in January-February.

Repairs for other components, including the starter valve and combustion chamber, have also been approved. Rostec adds that Russian versions of the fuel filters have been developed and initial batches shipped to carriers.