French aerospace and propulsion specialist Safran is to establish a new facility in the northwest of the country to produce engine components.

The facility at Rennes, in the Brittany region, will manufacture turbine blades for the CFM International Leap powerplant as well as the military M88 engine.

Safran is creating a new entity, Safran Turbine Airfoils, as part of the Rennes industrial cluster, and the centre will open in 2027.

“The strategic decision to locate Safran Turbine Airfoils here in France reflects our support for the country’s national sovereignty and industry renaissance,” says Safran chief Olivier Andries.

Safran is a partner in CFM whose Leap-1A engine is an option for Airbus A320neo-family jets, while the Leap-1B exclusively powers the Boeing 737 Max.

The company also produces the Leap-1C for the Chinese-built Comac C919.

Safran Aircraft Engines chief Jean-Paul Alary says the new centre will help with ramp-up of M88 engine production and “strengthen” the Leap supply chain by localising critical parts manufacture.

The new manufacturing centre will co-operate with the company’s Gennevilliers operation located near Paris.

Safran adds that it will have the “highest energy performance standards” and will take advantage of “innovative processes and optimised logistics flows”.

“We want to make Safran Turbine Airfoils a showcase of our flair for innovation, industrial efficiency and energy performance,” says Andries.