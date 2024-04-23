Ukraine is planning to “confiscate” a Volga-Dnepr-owned Antonov An-124 aircraft that has been grounded at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport since the start of the war in the country.

The move is part of a new package of Canadian sanctions against Russia following a visit to Canada by Ukraine’s government to meet prime minister Justin Trudeau and deputy prime minister Christa Freeland, said Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal on April 16.

Shmyhal’s update noted: “A new package of sanctions against Russia from Canada. In particular, against the Volga-Dnieper company. Preparing to confiscate the An-124 aircraft and other assets of the aggressor in Canada and transfer them to the benefit of Ukraine.”

The An-124 (RA-82078) has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport since February 27 2022, under restrictions on Russian aircraft implemented by the Canadian government in response to the war.

In June last year, the Canadian government ordered the seizure of the An-124 and said it could be handed over to Ukraine once seized.

The Russian government responded by labelling Canada’s decision to seize the aircraft as “shameless theft.”

Volga-Dnepr then allegedly sent a letter to Canadian authorities asking for the dispute to be resolved amicably, but threatened legal action if an agreement could not be found.

At the end of the last year, Volga-Dnepr Airlines filed a lawsuit against the Canadian government over the seizure of the aircraft.

According to Planespotters, Volga-Dnepr Airlines currently has one AN-124 and four Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft in service, but operations are limited due to worldwide sanctions imposed on Russia.

