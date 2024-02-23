Airframers and engine suppliers, as well as other representatives of the aerospace industry, have established a joint organisation intended to tackle the problem of unapproved parts.

Airbus and Boeing, along with CFM International partners Safran and GE Aerospace, are among the founding partners of the Aviation Supply Chain Integrity Coalition.

Its formation follows the high-profile investigation into UK-based parts distributor AOG Technics, which is the subject of a criminal inquiry after components sourced from the company were suspected of having falsified documentation.

CFM in particular has been affected by the controversy, the manufacturer having identified dozens of CFM56 engines as containing suspect parts obtained through AOG Technics.

The CFM56 is a popular powerplant, fitted to older-generation Boeing 737 and Airbus A320-family jets.

Safran states that CFM took “prompt and decisive actions” last year when the parts situation was uncovered.

“While an extensive review found that less than 1% of CFM engines were affected – and most parts involved were non-serialised items like bolts, washers and bushings – the coalition will take a broader look at preventing future similar actions,” it says.

Along with the manufacturers the coalition includes US carriers American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, plus US-based maintenance firm StandardAero.

Former National Transportation Safety Board chair RobertSumwalt and former US deputy transportation secretary John Porcari will co-chair the organisation.

“We were able to stop a rogue actor and quarantine the parts last year thanks to swift action from the aviation industry,” says Sumwalt.

“But more is needed to stop anyone who tries to take a shortcut in the future.”

Safran says the coalition has embarked on a 90-day review to examine potential measures to reinforce the supply chain.

“This work will form the basis of a comprehensive report with recommendations to ensure compliance with safety standards, and prevent the introduction of unapproved aviation parts into the supply chain,” it adds.