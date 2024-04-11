Voronezh-based airframer VASO has received the fuselage and wing sections for the latest Ilyushin Il-96-300 to be assembled at the plant.

Russian aerospace firm United Aircraft has shown the fuselage being carried on a mobile platform along the plant’s runway.

The four-engined widebody aircraft is still being produced – although in low numbers – with a second intended to be manufactured later this year.

VASO head of production Evgeny Romashin says work is progressing “in accordance” with the programme, with its divisions continuing to build components and subassemblies.

United Aircraft says VASO has reached the “planned production rate” of two Il-96s annually. The type, fitted with Aviadvigatel PS-90 engines, is used by the Russian government.

Russia’s focus on its own domestic aviation industry has involved developing a stretched passenger version, the Il-96-400M.

The initial -400M conducted its maiden flight from Voronezh in November last year.

Although the government uses Il-96s, few of the type are in commercial service. Cubana still has a small number, and Russian cargo operator Sky Gates Airlines recently introduced a restored Il-96-400T freighter to service.