UK aircraft developer Vertical Aerospace is making its Singapore air show debut as it targets what it believes will be one of the most significant regions for advanced air mobility (AAM) operations.

One-third of its 1,500-unit firm order backlog is from Asian operators – notably including low-cost carrier AirAsia – and, says chief executive Stuart Simpson, there will likely be more to come as demand drives further sales.

Asia will be the “biggest single market” for AAM, Simpson claims, adding: “It’s the nature of the region: look at the number of mega-cities or countries that are made up of islands.

“We can transform how people will move around the region.”

Although Vertical has been flying its VX4 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype since 2022, late last year it unveiled the Valo, the aircraft intends to bring to market.

But the sleek four-passenger aircraft – a model of which is on Vertical’s Singapore stand – is already turning heads: “The feedback for Valo has been above and beyond anything we expected,” he says.

Customers have cited its safety levels, versatility – growing from a four- to a six-seater – and large baggage capacity as key selling points, Simpson adds.

A maiden sortie for the Valo will not take place until 2027, but in the meantime, Vertical continues to put the VX4 through its paces as it targets the completion of transition flights in the first quarter.

“We are so close,” says Simpson, with around 10% of rotor tilt still to be performed. “But safety is at the heart of everything we do, and we will go step by step rather than rushing it.”

A second prototype is also built and will be airborne shortly, he adds: “To have two assets giving us double the engineering learning will be brilliant.”