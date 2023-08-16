Russian airframer Irkut has formally changed its corporate name to Yakovlev, following approval of the decision at a general meeting of shareholders.

The company, part of the United Aircraft aerospace group, states that the Russian unified register of legal entities has been updated with the new identity.

Yakovlev’s primary programmes are the MC-21 twinjet, while the former Sukhoi Superjet 100 – also previously known as the SSJ-100 – has been renamed as the SJ-100, removing the previous Sukhoi association following the aircraft’s integration under the new company.

“All agreements previously concluded by the company remain valid,” says Yakovlev, adding that the change does not entail amendments to rights and obligations.

Yakovlev adds that the brand will be rolled out across its various elements including its website and documentation.

“We were looking for a sonorous name that would reflect the entire scope of our work, which would connect generations, cities and factories in pursuit of a common goal,” says Yakovlev general director Andrei Boginsky.