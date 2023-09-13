Airbus has embarked on a 10-day flight-test campaign using a single A321XLR prototype as part of the variant’s development programme.

The aircraft being used is MSN11080 (F-WWAB), powered by CFM International Leap-1A engines, which first flew in October last year.

It took off from Toulouse at around 09:35 on 13 September, operating initially across Spain, Portugal, the Mediterranean Sea and Italy.

Airbus says the aircraft will perform 100h of flight intended to demonstrate technical reliability and maturity under “varying climatic conditions” and durations.

“[These are] typical of what airlines might fly when the aircraft enters into service,” it adds.

MSN11080 is the third of the three A321XLR prototypes manufactured for the certification effort. The variant has been designed for the long-haul single-aisle market, with an advertised range of 4,700nm.

Airbus is aiming for service entry of the A321XLR in the second quarter of next year.