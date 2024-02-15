Airbus has slipped the entry into service of its A321XLR into the second half of this year.

The airframer had been aiming for service entry in the second quarter of 2024.

But it states in its full-year financial results that the first customer aircraft entered final assembly in December, with entry into service expected in the third quarter of this year.

The A321XLR is a longer-range version of the A321neo.

Airbus recently indicated that it had secured orders for around 550 of the new jet, among total orders for over 6,100 A321neos.

The airframer has been ramping-up production of the A320neo family and says production is “progressing well” towards its target of 75 aircraft per month in 2026.

It recently delivered, in December, the first aircraft from its new A320neo final assembly line in Toulouse.

Airbus says it is also continuing towards monthly rates of four A330s this year, plus 10 A350s and 14 A220s in 2026.