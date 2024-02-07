Airbus’s first monthly order disclosure for the year exclusively features widebody aircraft agreements with two carriers taking A350s.

Delta Air Lines reached an agreement for 20 A350-1000s and the airframer’s backlog data for January also confirms the US carrier as the unidentified customer behind a previous order for 10 A350-900s.

Another 11 A350-900s have been firmed for Ethiopian Airlines, following the commitment unveiled at last year’s Dubai air show.

The agreements give Airbus net orders for 31 aircraft so far this year.

They also take total A350 orders to 1,237 aircraft including 272 A350-1000s, 915 A350-900s and 50 A350 freighters.

Airbus delivered 30 aircraft over the course of January, comprising two A330neos – for ITA Airways and Condor – plus 26 A320neo-family jets and a pair of A220s.

