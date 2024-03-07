Airbus has recorded a new firm agreement for a pair of A350-900s, the airframer’s only order activity for February.

It has yet to list the recent American Airlines deal for 85 A321neos, or any other single-aisle orders so far this year.

The two additional A350s are attributed to an undisclosed customer and take overall net orders for the first two months of 2024 to 33 aircraft – all of them widebodies.

Airbus delivered 49 aircraft in February, including two A350s and two A330s plus 39 A320neo-family jets and six A220s.

This took total deliveries over the first two months to 79. Airbus is expecting to deliver 800 aircraft over the course of this year.