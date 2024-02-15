Airbus is expecting to deliver around 800 commercial aircraft this year, up from the 735 handed over during 2023.

The airframer disclosed the forecast as its unveiled adjusted full-year earnings for its commercial aircraft division of €4.8 billion ($5.2 billion), up by 5%.

Airbus says this increase reflects not only higher deliveries in 2023, compared with 661 the previous year, but a more favourable hedge rate, partly offset by investments for future preparation.

Commercial aircraft revenues rose by 15% to €47.8 billion.

“We recorded strong order intake across all our businesses and we delivered on our commitments,” says chief executive Guillaume Faury.

“This was a significant achievement given the complexity of the operating environment.”

He had indicated in January that deliveries this year would rise, as supply-chain problems were subsiding, but were unlikely to reach the pre-crisis level of 863 achieved in 2019.

Airbus took net orders for 2,094 aircraft last year – its highest annual total – and achieved an order backlog of just under 8,600.