Airbus will need to hand over 232 aircraft in the final quarter to achieve its aim of 720 commercial deliveries for the full year.

The airframer had delivered 488 jets by 30 September, two-thirds of the target, leaving it with another backloaded fourth quarter.

These deliveries comprised 36 A50s, 20 A330s and 391 A320neo-family aircraft plus 41 A220s.

It recorded orders for 10 A350-900s for Turkish Airlines and 13 A321neos for LATAM during September.

The Turkish agreement takes total passenger A350 orders above 1,000. Airbus also has orders for 39 A350 freighters.

Airbus did not disclose any additional cancellations, so its net orders for the first nine months of the year reached 1,241.