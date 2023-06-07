Airbus’s net orders for the year remained unchanged during May, as additional agreements were offset by cancellations.

Delta Air Lines took a single A330-900, and the only other activity comprised orders for 16 A320neos – seven for lessor BOC Aviation and nine for an undisclosed customer.

But the modest gain of 17 aircraft during the month was negated by the cancellation of a single A330-900 for Virgin Atlantic – which is part-owned by Delta – plus the removal of 16 A320neos from the backlog.

These changes kept net orders at 144 aircraft for the first five months of 2023.

Airbus delivered a total of 63 aircraft during May, taking the total this year to 244 jets – higher than the 237 recorded at the same point last year.

These deliveries comprised 14 A350s and 12 A330s plus 218 single-aisle aircraft including 19 A220s.