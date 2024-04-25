Airbus is to hike the monthly production rate of its A350 to 12 aircraft in 2028, following strong demand in the widebody sector.

It had already been aiming to return to producing 10 aircraft per month in 2026, around the level it had achieved prior to the pandemic.

Airbus has taken orders for 71 A350s this year, among them 47 of the larger -1000 and five freighters.

It has newly confirmed an agreement for 30 A350s from Indian carrier IndiGo, a deal which also covers purchase rights for 70 more of the type.

Airbus also secured net orders for 281 A350s last year.

“The strong momentum on widebody aircraft underpins our decision to increase the production rate,” says chief executive Guillaume Faury.

Airbus disclosed the production rise as it turned in a 13% increase in first-quarter commercial revenues to €9.1 billion, following deliveries of 142 aircraft over the thre months to 31 March.

While Faury says the operating environment “shows no sign of improvement”, with geopolitical and supply-chain pressures persisting, he adds: “Our ramp up plans are continuing, supported by the investments in our production system while relying on our core pillars of safety, quality, integrity, compliance and security.”

Adjusted commercial aircraft earnings were down by 13% to €507 million.

Airbus is maintaining a target monthly build rate of four A330neo aircraft. It is also continuing to progress towards a 75-per-month rate for the A320neo family, and 14-per-month for the A220, in 2026.

It has not changed its full-year delivery guidance, which remains at 800 aircraft.