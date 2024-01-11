Airbus turned in a strong year-end performance in its commercial aircraft division, taking gross orders for over 800 aircraft in the final month.

The airframer has revealed an order for 144 A320neo and A321neo jets, attributed to an undisclosed customer, in its full-year backlog figures.

Unidentified customers also ordered five A321neos and 10 A220-300s.

Airbus reached a full-year gross order total of 2,319 aircraft after listing large agreement from such carriers as Turkish Airlines – which is taking 220 jets, including 70 A350s – and EasyJet, which ordered 153 A320-family aircraft.

It also gained another triple-figure deal as lessor Avolon placed an order for 100 A321neos.

Air France-KLM Group is taking 44 A350s, while Asia-Pacific carriers Qantas, Eva Air and Cathay Pacific have signed for 12, 18 and six respectively.

Cathay’s aircraft are A350 freighters. Airbus ended the year with orders for 15 A350Fs, taking the backlog for the cargo jet to 50.

No A330neos orders were recorded during December, but five A330-200 airframes were contracted for military tankers.

Airbus also listed single-aisle agreements for Korean Air, Lufthansa, Delta Air Lines and Eva Air.