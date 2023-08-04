Airbus has revealed orders for 10 A350-900s in its latest backlog figures, listing them against two undisclosed customers.

Four of the type were ordered on 11 July and another six on 31 July.

But Airbus’s figures for the month show it has also cut three A350-900s from its total, all of which had similarly been assigned to unidentified customers.

The airframer recorded a single A350-900 for Iberia, taking the Spanish operator’s total direct commitment to 21 aircraft.

Airbus’s single-aisle activity for July remained strong with 36 aircraft booked for Turkish budget carrier Pegasus Airlines and the inclusion of Icelandair’s landmark order for 13 A321neos.

Icelandair had been an all-Boeing operator, with 757s, 767s and 737 Max jets, before the Airbus agreement.

Airbus’s overall net orders for the year have reached 1,101 aircraft, including over 950 A320neo-family airframes.

It delivered 65 jets in July, taking total deliveries for 2023 to 381. Airbus is expecting to hand over 720 aircraft this year.