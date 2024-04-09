Long-haul aircraft agreements from Asian carriers Starlux and Korean Air, and a large single-aisle deal with American Airlines, have taken Airbus’s first-quarter net order total to 170 aircraft.

Starlux ordered five A350 freighters and three A330-900s while Korean Air signed for 33 A350s, including 27 of the larger -1000 variant.

The Starlux order brings to 55 the overall number of A350Fs in Airbus’s production backlog.

American Airlines placed an order in early March for 85 A321neos.

Airbus has also disclosed agreements with Indian budget carrier IndiGo for 10 more A320neos, plus a single A319neo for a private customer.

IndiGo has placed total orders with the airframer for 1,340 aircraft including the latest 10.

Airbus delivered 142 jets over the first three months of this year, including seven A350s and seven A330-900s, compared with 127 at the same point in 2023.