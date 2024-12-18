Airbus has begun negotiations over the transfer of aerostructures work on the A320 family from current provider Daher.

Performed at sites in Malville and Carquefou near Nantes, the activities relate to the assembly of panels for the narrowbody’s centre wing-box.

Should the acquisition proceed, the work will move across to Airbus Atlantic, the airframer’s French aerostructures unit, it says.

Airbus sees a requirement to secure the A320’s supply chain as it ramps output towards 75 aircraft per month in 2027.

The two companies are working together on the project with the aim of preserving jobs, says Airbus.

Any transfer or work is “conditional on the signing of the agreement currently under discussion between Airbus Atlantic and Daher”, it states, alongside obtaining the necessary workforce and union agreements in the first half of 2025.