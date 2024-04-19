Spanish firefighters have extinguished a blaze which destroyed a dormant Airbus A330 parked at Ciudad Real airport.

The Ciudad Real fire and rescue service, SCIS, states that the aircraft “was being scrapped”.

It says that it cordoned off the affected area while firefighting and emergency personnel from Ciudad Real, as well as Puertollano to the south, attended.

Local publication La Tribuna de Ciudad Real indicates that the aircraft involved in the 18 April fire was a former Cathay Dragon twinjet.