Timescales for resumption of flight operations at Brazil’s Porto Alegre airport remains uncertain after heavy rain led to flooding which closed the airport.

The airport authorities have issued a NOTAM – which provisionally remains in effect until 30 May – confirming that the facility, near the southern coast of Brazil, is “closed due to overflow”.

Porto Alegre is run by German airport management company Fraport’s local division, Fraport Brasil, which took the 25-year concession in 2017.

It says operations at the airport “remain suspended for an undetermined time”.

“There is no forecast for the resumption of operations,” it adds, advising passengers to contact airlines regarding flight status.

Fraport Brasil says it is in contact with Brazilian civil defence agencies, as well as air transport authorities, in order to monitor and assess the situation. The passenger terminal is closed.

Porto Alegre, which has a single runway, is among the 10 busiest airports in the country, handling around 7.5 million annual passengers.

Its management team states that – like several locations in Rio Grande do Sul – the airport has been “severely affected” by the heavy rain.

“Our teams are working to implement measures to mitigate the impacts suffered,” it adds. “These actions include co-ordination with the federal government, strengthening security at our facilities and for our employees.”