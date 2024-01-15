Deutsche Aircraft has acquired a pair of Dornier 328 turboprops which had formerly been operated by Scottish carrier Loganair.

Loganair had parked the 328s in 2019, prior to the pandemic, and the carrier is undertaking a fleet-renewal programme with ATR turboprops.

Remarketing specialist Airstream International Group says the two aircraft – serial numbers 3098 and 3101 – have been sold to Deutsche Aircraft, along with a spare engine and package of components.

The aircraft were both originally delivered in 1998, respectively to Norway’s Air Stord and Italy’s Minerva Airlines.

Airstream says it has a “longstanding relationship” with Loganair.

Deutsche Aircraft is the type certificate holder for the 328. The company is developing a modernised version of the turboprop, the D328eco.