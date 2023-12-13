Deutsche Aircraft has revealed a tentative agreement by an undisclosed customer for up to four D328eco turboprops.

The D328eco is under development as a modernised and enhanced version of the Dornier 328, accommodating around 40 passengers.

Deutsche Aircraft says the new agreement involves replacement of an older turboprop fleet.

It states that the potential order – which is still the subject of a letter of intent – is a “significant milestone”.

“[This] solidifies the company’s position in the sub-50-seater category and serves as a testament to the global demand for new regional aircraft,” it adds.

Deutsche Aircraft vice-president of sales and marketing Anastasija Visnakova says the D328eco will be a “reliable, capable and efficient solution” for regional carriers.

It will offer “outstanding” economics, the company claims, and capabilities including short take-off and landing.