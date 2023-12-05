Emirates’ order for 15 Airbus A350-900s and Air Baltic’s firming of 30 more A220-300s, both revealed at the Dubai air show, helped lift the airframer’s November activity.

Airbus also separately secured a deal for 60 A320neos from lessor SMBC Aviation Capital during the month, while British Airways and Aer Lingus agreed to take another six of the family.

But Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO’s axing of 46 A320neos largely offset the increase in single-aisle business.

Air India rejigged the composition of its order, converting 70 A320neos to the larger A321neo, the airframer’s latest backlog figures show.

Airbus also recorded orders for a single A350-900 from Air Mauritius and an A330-900 for US lessor Air Lease.

Net orders for the airframer rose to 1,395 aircraft by the end of November, up by 61 during the month, at which point it had delivered 623 – leaving it with just under 100 deliveries to reach its target of 720 for the year.