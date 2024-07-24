Dutch start-up Maeve Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney Canada have entered a collaboration on the design of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for Maeve’s M80 aircraft.

“We are looking to create a benchmark in energy reduction,” says Martin Nusseler, Maeve’s chief technology officer “The performance and efficiency of the Maeve M80 will be a game-changer for the regional aviation market, combining advanced aerodynamics and a disruptive propulsion technology.”

“We have been exploring different technologies on multiple projects,” says Scott McElvaine, vice-president business development and commercial for Pratt & Whitney Canada.

“We feel there’s a sweet spot around the regional turboprop,” he adds. “Working with Martin and [the] team in this kind of architecture gives us the opportunity to go explore and find the maximum efficiencies through hybrid in combination with the aircraft.”

Maeve’s M80 is planned to have a range of up to 1,200nm (2,222km), fuel consumption and emissions reduction of 40% compared to conventional regional jets, with the performance of a jet and the cost-efficiency of a turboprop, the company says.

“The future needs a step change in energy reduction but also the performance is important or else you can’t capture an important market like the United States,” Nusseler says.

The company is targetting an entry-to service in 2032.