Airbus has shown off an A321neo for Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines, the first of the type to roll off the airframer’s new Toulouse production line.

The aircraft (TC-RDK) is a CFM International Leap-1A-powered twinjet.

“It is the first A321neo fully assembled from our Toulouse final assembly line,” the airframer states.

Airbus formally inaugurated the line earlier this year. It was established in the former A380 assembly hall after the company discontinued production of the double-deck aircraft.

The new line is intended to support the ramp-up of single-aisle output.

Airbus is aiming to build 75 A320neo-family aircraft per month in 2026. There is particular focus on the A321neo, orders for which exceed 5,500.

To reach the production target Airbus is expanding the number of A320neo-family assembly lines to 10 – comprising six in Europe, two in China, and two in the USA.