Irkut’s first prototype SSJ-New has been formally transferred to the flight-test station, for a series of assessments ahead of its maiden sortie.

Ground tests have commenced on the twinjet, an updated version of the Superjet 100 featuring a greater number of Russian-built components.

Aerospace firm United Aircraft says the aircraft has undergone refuelling for the first time. The initial prototype is set to retain the PowerJet SaM146 engines, while domestically-manufactured Aviadvigatel PD-8s will be fitted to the second.

Federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia will be certifying the new systems installed on the aircraft.

“Within a few weeks, we will test the operation of all new aircraft systems on the ground to ensure their correct operation in the air,” says Irkut general director Andrei Boginsky.