Sweden’s Heart Aerospace has selected Plattsburgh International airport in upstate New York as the location for the maiden sortie of its HX-1 demonstrator – a flight that will take place with a pilot on board.

Currently undergoing ground testing at Heart’s facilities at Save airport near Gothenburg, the all-electric HX-1 will arrive in Plattsburgh in early 2025, ahead of the first flight, which is scheduled for the second quarter.

Heart had previously considered controlling the HX-1 remotely but confirms that the maiden flight will be crewed.

Just 20nm (37km) from the Canadian border, Plattsburgh International was selected due to its location in the Champlain Valley: “an emerging hub for next-generation transportation”, says Heart; electric aircraft developer Beta Technologies already has a facility at the airport, including charging infrastructure.

“With expansive airfield infrastructure, low air traffic density, and strong community support for transportation technology initiatives, the airport offers an ideal environment for Heart Aerospace’s experimental flight.”

Heart is developing a 30-seater called the ES-30 which is expected to enter service around 2029.

While the ES-30 will be equipped with a hybrid-electric powertrain, the HX-1 is not fitted with thermal engines and will fly on battery power alone.

Featuring a 32m (105ft)-wingspan, the HX-1 will become the largest all-electric aircraft ever to fly, says Heart.

It will be followed in 2026 by the HX-2 – a pre-production prototype which will be the first of Heart’s aircraft to fly on hybrid-electric power and will demonstrate the company’s “independent hybrid” propulsion system – separate turboprop and electric engines.

Heart says it has not decided where the HX-2’s maiden sortie will take place.

In addition to its main site in Sweden, Heart recently established a research and development centre in El Segundo, California near to Hawthorne Municipal airport.