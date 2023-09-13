Russia’s federal air transport regulator has approved an extended operating regime for the Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engine which powers the revamped Ilyushin Il-114-300 turboprop.

The approval, says Rosaviatsia, allows the engine to operate at altitudes up to 7,600m (25,000ft).

Flight tests are planned for this year, it states, and a pre-production programme is set to supply six new engines for three aircraft in support of the Il-114-300 development.

The engine was certified by the authority in December last year and was subsequently cleared for operation at 6,000m.

“We are systematically working to improve the performance characteristics of the engine so that it successfully passes the necessary tests,” says Klimov general designer Vsevolod Eliseev.

Klimov says enhancements are intended to cover the whole TV7-117 family, which includes engines for the Mil Mi-38 and the proposed twin-turboprop UZGA TVRS-44 Ladoga.