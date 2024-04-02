Russia’s United Aircraft has conducted the maiden sortie of a second Ilyushin Il-114-300 prototype, resuming the flight-test programme for the regional twin-turboprop.

The aircraft, number 54115, departed the Lukhovitsy plant near Moscow, on a 40min flight, reaching an altitude of 900m (3,000ft) and speeds of up to 124kt.

Three crew members – two pilots and a test engineer – were on board, says Russian state technology firm Rostec.

It says the aircraft’s stability and controllability were checked, along with Russian systems and equipment, during the flight.

“The commander reported that the flight went smoothly, the systems and equipment worked properly, and the flight programme was completed in full,” it adds.

Prior to the 31 March flight the aircraft had undergone ground tests and manoeuvring checks including taxiing and high-speed runs.

The initial Il-114-300 prototype first flew more than three years ago, in mid-December 2020.

But the programme was suspended after the fatal August 2021 loss of a military Il-112V transport. The Il-114-300 is fitted with the Klimov TV7-117ST-01 engine, a powerplant similar to that on the Il-112V.

United Engine general director Vadim Badekha says the TV7-117ST-01 has the “best characteristics in its class”, and that its designers have “done a lot of work to improve it”.

The engine, certified in December 2022, features a new auxiliary power unit, the TA 14-114.

Badekha says the flight tests have demonstrated the engine’s performance, including suitable noise levels.

He adds that United Engine is “ready to begin” serial delivery of the powerplant.

“Resumption of the flight-test programme is an important step towards creating a new aircraft for regional transport,” says Ilyushin managing director Daniil Brenerman.

But he adds that there is “hard work ahead of us”, given that the aircraft is intended to operate in difficult conditions.

“We will have to confirm the reliability and performance of all systems, including in harsh climates,” he says.

Russian federal air transport regulator Rosaviatsia’s chief, Dmitry Yadrov, says there is a “large amount” of certification work yet to be performed on the 68-seat Il-114-300, but says domestically-built regional aircraft are “necessary” to address rising air traffic demand.