Singapore-based lessor BOC Aviation has agreed to purchase seven Airbus A320neo-family jets, with deliveries commencing this year.

The lessor has disclosed the agreement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

BOC Aviation already has 105 A320neos and 86 A321neos on direct order with Airbus, of which it has respectively received 57 and 20.

The lessor states that its overall fleet, at the end of March, stood at 635 owned, managed or ordered aircraft.

BOC Aviation has not identified an engine selection for the additional A320neos, which can be fitted with the CFM International Leap-1A or Pratt & Whitney PW1100G.