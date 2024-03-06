UK-based regional aircraft lessor Falko has agreed to acquire a package of 24 Embraer E-Jets from Nordic Aviation Capital.

Falkso says the purchase agreement covers 20 E190s and E195s plus four E170s and E175s.

All of the aircraft are the older variants which preceded the re-engined E2 family.

Falko says the aircraft are leased to five operators, located in North America, Europe and Africa.

Nordic Aviation Capital states that the deal involves the managed fund vehicle Falko Regional Aircraft Opportunities Fund II.

Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Nordic Aviation Capital says it has a “top priority” to sell out-of-production Embraer jets and De Havilland Dash 8-400s.

It aims to focus on more fuel-efficient types including the Airbus A220 and ATR 72.

Nordic Aviation Capital, based in Ireland, entered a restructuring process under US Chapter 11 protection towards the end of 2021, as a result of the pressures of the pandemic, successfully emerging in June 2022.

It sold 60 aircraft last year and its portfolio at the year-end included some 300 aircraft, among them about 100 Embraer models, nearly 30 Dash 8s and over 140 ATRs.