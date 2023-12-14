Leasing firm TrueNoord has acquired a batch of 11 regional aircraft from Irish-based lessor Nordic Aviation Capital.

The package comprises seven Embraer E-Jets – four 190s and three 175s – and four De Havilland Dash 8-400s.

Amsterdam-based TrueNoord says completion of the deal takes its portfolio to 87 regional jets and turboprops.

“The regional aircraft market has sprung back and demand is outstripping the true availability of aircraft, with assets grounded largely due to a combination of return conditions and supply chain delays,” says TrueNoord chief commercial officer Richard Jacobs.

“So, we are seeing a positive trend of values and lease rents and expect this trend to continue, as the supply chain remains tight and issues impact the new generation of narrowbody aircraft.”

The agreement brings new operators, including LOT and Wideroe, into its customer base.

TrueNoord aims to integrate all 11 aircraft into its operation during the first quarter of next year.

It has already undertaken a transaction with Nordic Aviation Capital, at the beginning of this year, taking 10 Embraer jets – eight 190s and two 175s.

“[During this deal] both parties found synergies in our diligence, novation and closing procedures,” says Jacobs, adding that he expects the second transaction to be “faster and simpler” as a result.