London Heathrow’s operator has named Copenhagen airport head Thomas Woldbye as its new chief executive, succeeding John Holland-Kaye.

Woldbye has been the chief of Copenhagen’s operator since May 2011, and was previously with the Danish shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk where he held several management positions during a 27-year career.

“Under [Woldbye’s] stewardship, Copenhagen airport has been consistently rated as one of the world’s top airports, both in terms of customer and retail experience as well as efficiency and profitability,” says Heathrow Airport.

It says he is the “standout candidate” to succeed Holland-Kaye who is stepping down from the top post later this year after almost a decade in the role.

Woldbye has demonstrated an ability to “navigate complex stakeholder relationships”, formed “strong links” with the Danish government, and “fostered partnerships” with airlines, it states, and his achievements at the Danish hub “mirror” Heathrow’s long-term strategy.

“My ambition will be to make the airport even better for passengers, for airlines, the community and every part of the UK,” says Woldbye.