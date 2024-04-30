Maersk Air Cargo has applied for an operating licence from the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

The application, made on 12 April, was revealed in a document published by the authority on 23 April.

“Maersk Air Cargo Limited has applied to operate charter and scheduled flights between any combination of points, within the terms of the holder’s Air Operator’s Certificate,” says the document.

Maersk tells FlightGlobal’s sister title Air Cargo News that the UK AOC application has been made to “support our ongoing business activities in Europe and the UK”.

The company says that operations will be served with Boeing 767 freighters but does not provide any further details on its plans.

The application follows Maersk Air Cargo’s announcement in November last year that it would operate a trial service between Bournemouth airport in the UK and Hangzhou Xiaoshan International airport in China until the end of 2023 to help meet peak season demand.

Maersk launched Maersk Air Cargo as a business in April 2022 and the unit started operations at the end of October that year, with scheduled flights between Greenville-Spartanburg airport in South Carolina and Incheon airport in South Korea.

The airline currently has a fleet of around 25 freighters, although several of these are operated on behalf of express logistics firm UPS. The fleet currently comprises 767 freighters, although the airline is due to take delivery of two new-build 777Fs this year.