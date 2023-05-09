Airbus recorded an order from a private customer for a single A330-800 in April, during an otherwise relatively quiet month of activity.

The agreement marks the first A330neo order for this year, and a rare deal for the -800 variant.

It brings to 12 the total number of A330-800s taken up by operators.

Kuwait Airways and Garuda Indonesia each signed for four, while Uganda Airlines has taken two and Air Greenland has picked up the remaining single aircraft.

Airbus booked orders for four other aircraft in April – all A320neos, split equally between two unidentified customers.

As a result the airframer’s net orders for the first four months of this year reached 144 aircraft.

Airbus handed over 54 aircraft during April – including two A330s and four A350s – which brought overall deliveries to 181, still down on last year’s level of 190 at the same point.