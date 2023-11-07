Airbus has revealed that 10 A350-900s were among nearly 120 aircraft ordered from the airframer in October.

But the identity of the customer behind the agreement – the only widebody order recorded during the month – has not been disclosed.

The deal takes overall A350 orders to 1,056 aircraft of which 791 are the -900 variant.

United Airlines and Cathay Pacific accounted for the majority of the Airbus activity in October. United is taking 60 A321neos while Cathay has signed for 24 A321neos and eight A320neos.

Airbus has listed six A220-100s for Pacific operator Air Niugini as well as eight of the larger A220-300 for an undisclosed customer, plus three A321neos for another unidentified customer.

The combined agreements for 119 jets took Airbus’s net total for the first 10 months of this year to 1,334.

Airbus handed over 71 aircraft in October which lifted overall deliveries to 559.