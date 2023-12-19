UK cockpit union BALPA is expressing greater optimism for pilot recruitment over the next year, but is continuing to urge potential cadets to be cautious of the market’s volatility.

BALPA says the post-pandemic recovery has resulted in pilots returning from redundancy, as well as recruitment of new pilots who had not previously been employed – along with new fully-sponsored cadet schemes such as those from British Airways and TUI.

It is forecasting a “sustained reduction” in the number of unemployed experienced pilots for 2024, as well as an increased demand for newly-qualified pilots, although it says this will persist for an “unknown period”.

BALPA also claims that many pilot-training providers are themselves struggling to recruit staff, and points out that this can lead to delays and costs for students.

“We are aware of just how quickly a situation can change,” says BALPA interim general secretary Miranda Rackley, adding that aspiring pilots should “know the risks” before embarking on training.

The union had previously expressed concern about flight schools collapsing during the pandemic, with financial consequences for enlisted students.

BALPA is campaigning for financial regulation of flight schools as well as an avenue to establish a “secure and stable” pilot-training pipeline for UK aviation.

It cautions potential cadets not to be lured simply by flight-school claims of airline association, and to research any institution to check whether it has sufficient staffing and instructor numbers.