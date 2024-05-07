Airbus has revealed an order for 51 A321neos placed by an undisclosed customer in its latest backlog figures.

The 18 April agreement was the most significant activity recorded by the airframer during the month.

British Airways is taking five single-aisle jets – three A320neos and two A321neos – while Airbus also listed an additional A350-900 for Japan Airlines.

Airbus’s net orders for the first four months of this year have reached 222.

Over the period it delivered 203 aircraft, including 61 in April.

Airbus’s total deliveries – comprising 13 A350s, eight A330s, 167 A320neo-family jets, and 15 A220s – put it ahead of the 161 aircraft handed over at the same point last year.