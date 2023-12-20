US lessor Azorra has branched into widebody aircraft with the acquisition of a Boeing 777-300ER operated by Air France.

It has identified the twinjet as F-GZNC, delivered to the French flag-carrier in 2008.

The aircraft had been leased from Voyager Aviation Holdings, but Azorra revealed in July that it would acquire the lessor under a $743 million deal.

Azorra says the 777-300ER is the first widebody to undergo novation to its portfolio.

“This transaction marks the start of a new era for Azorra as we continue to diversify our growing portfolio by opportunistically acquiring aircraft such as the Boeing 777,” adds chief executive John Evans.

Florida-based Azorra recently closed a $300 million financing facility for 14 of the aircraft that it is acquiring from Voyager.

“By expanding our portfolio, we’re meeting the rising demand seen for widebodies as airlines rebuild their international capacity,” says Evans.

Azorra has around 100 aircraft which it leases to 30 operators, as well as commitments for over 160 more including Airbus A220s and Embraer E2s.