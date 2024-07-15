Lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) has ordered 35 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, including 16 Max 8s and 19 of the larger but as-yet uncertificated Max 10s.

Boeing and ACG, which has offices in California but is owned by financial firm Tokyo Century, disclosed the order on 15 July.

No delivery timeline was disclosed and neither company responded to requests for more information.

“This firm order for additional 737 Max aircraft enhances the strategic value of ACG’s orderbook, supports a key pillar of our growth strategy and reinforces our commitment to invest in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft technology,” says the lessor’s chief executive Thomas Baker.

“We look forward to supporting our airline customers throughout the world with these highly versatile and fuel-efficient aircraft.”

ACG is a repeat 737 customer, having most recently ordered 13 737 Max in September of last year. It now holds outstanding orders for 82 of the narrowbodies, including for Max 8s, 9s and 10s, and already owns 14 737 Max, according to Cirium data.

Its fleet also includes 53 737NGs, 11 757s, five 787s, four Airbus A220s, 120 A320-family aircraft and two A350s.

Boeing’s Max 10 remains hung up in certification. The company said in January that it needed to redesign the Max’s engine anti-ice system, a process that would take about one year.

The new ACG deal marks a notable win for Boeing ahead of the Farnborough air show next week in the UK. It also comes as the airframer seeks to rebuild trust following recent quality lapses.