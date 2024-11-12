Boeing landed new orders for 63 jets during October and, despite most of its Pacific Northwest factory workers being on strike, still managed to deliver 14 aircraft last month – nine 737 Max single-aisles and five widebodies.

That activity left Boeing with 5,462 aircraft in its backlog at end-October, up from 5,410 one month earlier.

“In October, we continued to deliver some airplanes through the work stoppage in the Pacific Northwest,” Boeing said on 12 November.

Members of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers union walked off the job on 13 September, only voting to end the strike on 4 November when they approved a new four-year employment contract.

The strike forced Boeing to halt assembly of 737s in Renton and of 767s and 777s in Everett. Though Boeing relies on union members to deliver jets, enough non-striking workers remained to allow the company during October to deliver nine 737 Max jets, drawn from its inventory of already produced aircraft.

“All deliveries during the strike were handled by employees certified to handle this work, meeting FAA requirements,” Boeing says.

Also in October, Boeing handed over one 767 Freighter and four 787s. The company assembles the latter widebody at its non-unionised site in South Carolina.

For comparison, Boeing shipped 40 and 33 aircraft in August and September, respectively.

Boeing enjoyed a solid month for orders in October thanks largely to a deal from Irish lessor Avia Solutions Group – announced on 12 November – covering 40 737 Max 8s. Additionally last month, LATAM ordered 10 787s and unidentified customers ordered six 737 Max and seven 777Fs.

For the year to date to 31 October, Boeing has delivered 305 aircraft and taken new orders for 378 jets. Customers also cancelled orders during the period for 43 aircraft, leaving the airframer with net new orders for 335 aircraft during the first ten months of 2024.