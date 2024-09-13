Boeing is working to determine the degree to which a problem involving 777-9 thrust-links could impact that type’s service-entry timeline.

That is according to Boeing chief financial officer Brian West, who says the company must fully determine how to address the problem before specifying how the 777-9’s certification progress may be impacted.

“The team is working to understand the root-cause corrective action, and once that is determined they will be able to understand the path forward, and any impact to scheduling,” West said on 13 September during a Morgan Stanley investor conference. “The team is well underway to work out these next steps… We have to give the team time to assess the situation.”

Boeing has aimed to have its 777-9 in service next year.

But on 29 August the company said it grounded its five-strong 777-9 test-flight fleet after discovering a failed engine-related component on one test aircraft. The company discovered the problem after the aircraft landed at Kona in Hawaii.

“During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed. Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready,” Boeing said at the time.

It described the failed part as a “structural component between the engine and the airplane structure”. The part has since been identified as a thrust link, a component designed to transfer thrust from engines to aircraft structures.

Boeing flew the 777-9 from Kona to Seattle on 8 September, according to FlightAware.com