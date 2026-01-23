Bombardier has secured certification from EASA for its Global 8000 business jet, an approval coming one month after the US Federal Aviation Administration signed off on the Montreal airframer’s newest ultra-long-range business jet.

“This accomplishment further strengthens the momentum behind this groundbreaking business jet. Following its entry into service in 2025, the entire Bombardier team is eager for this aircraft to be handed over to more customers this coming year,” says Bombardier executive vice-president of engineering, product development and defence Stephen McCullough.

The 19-passenger Global 8000 has 8,000nm (14,816km) of range, maximum approved speed of Mach 0.95, maximum cruise altitude of 51,000ft and, when flying at 41,000ft, cabin pressure altitude equivalent to 2,691ft, which Bombardier calls the lowest in the industry.

Twin 19,000lb (84.5kN)-thrust GE Aerospace Passport turbofans power the jet.

Transport Canada granted the 8000’s initial certification on 5 November and it entered service in December.

“In addition to its long-range capabilities, the aircraft remains remarkably agile, with take-off and landing performance comparable to that of a light jet,” Bombardier adds.

The 8000 is a long time coming, with its roots reaching back to 2010 when Bombardier revealed development of both the Global 7000 and 8000, the latter of which was to have a shorter fuselage.

Bombardier subsequently increased the 7000’s range to 7,500nm and renamed it the 7500. That jet entered service in 2018.

The 8000 languished until 2022, when Bombardier resumed development. But instead of giving it a shorter fuselage, Bombardier decided to give the 8000 the same fuselage as the 7500.

It intends to phase out 7500 production entirely, shifting only to producing 8000s.