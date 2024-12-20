Wisk Aero has shared new images of the first full-scale prototype of its autonomous Gen6 air taxi.

The Mountain View-based start-up, which has been relatively quiet in recent months, posted several images of its under-assembly Gen6 prototype to networking platform LinkedIn on 20 December, revealing a bright yellow airframe that recalls ground-based taxis.

The aircraft’s major aerostructures appears to be fully assembled, with wings mated to the fuselage and “weight on skids”, says chief executive Brian Yutko. Yet to be installed are the aircraft’s avionics, flight-control systems, tiltrotors and electric motors.

”In 2024, we rolled up our sleeves,” the company says. ”From Mountain View to Montreal, our dedicated team worked together to build our first Generation 6 aircraft… In 2025, we fly.”

Boeing-backed Wisk, which is developing an uncrewed, passenger-carrying air taxi, is generally seen as having longer-term ambitions than the likes of Archer Aviation, Beta Technologies and Joby Aviation.

All three of those US companies are seeking to enter the commercial market within the next couple of years, and have recently progressed plans to certificate and commercialise their respective aircraft.

But Wisk is perhaps further along on its development path than generally acknowledged. It has logged thousands of flight hours with several different generations of prototypes and is planning to launch a flight-test campaign with a full-size aircraft next year.

Earlier this year, Wisk completed assembly of an “iron bird” test rig and a series of wind-tunnel tests that informed the prototype of its sixth-generation aircraft.