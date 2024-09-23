Textron Aviation’s machinists walked off the job on 23 September after members of the 5,000-strong work group voted down the company’s proposed new employment contract.

The Wichita-based aircraft manufacturer, which owns the Cessna and Beechcraft brands, confirms that workers represented by the International Association of Machinists (IAM) went on strike.

“No one benefits from a strike, and the company has made every effort to avoid one,” Textron Aviation said on 23 September. “As would be expected of any responsible business, the company has prepared for this scenario to ensure the business continues to operate for customers.”

Textron Aviation does not specify how the strike has impacted its production or other operations. The manufacturer did not respond to requests for more information from FlightGlobal.

The Textron Aviation strikes comes as Boeing grapples with a strike involving the 33,000 workers who are also members of IAM.

The 5,000 members of IAM’s Textron work group – called Local 774 District 70 – represent a significant chunk of Textron Aviation’s US workforce, though parent company Textron does not specify how many employees work at the division.

IAM did not respond to requests for comment about the strike.

Union leaders and Textron Aviation had previously reached a tentative agreement covering the terms of a new four-year employment contract. That offer would have increased general wages 26%, with an initial 11% pay hike followed by raises of 4% next year, 5% in September 2026 and 6% in September 2027, according to the tentative deal.

IAM leaders had urged members to approve the tentative deal, but workers instead voted “overwhelmingly” to reject the offer, IAM said on 21 September. Members also voted by a two-thirds majority to approve a strike. The prior contract expired after 22 September.

“IAM Local 774 members are pursuing improved pay rates, healthcare and job security,” IAM said on 21 September.

Textron Aviation says its contract offer “provided a plan that aimed to protect the future of all Textron Aviation employees and the Wichita community.”

The walkout comes as Textron has been working to overcome production delays caused by supply chain shortages.

“It’s still problematic,” Textron chief executive Scott Donnelly said in July when asked about the health of Textron Aviation’s supply chain. “There are still parts that are from suppliers that continue to give us some heartache, with late deliveries… We are a bit behind where we would like to be on a couple of these models.”

The manufacturer delivered 42 jets in the second quarter, two fewer than in the same quarter of 2023. Notably, the second-quarter deliveries included just eight midsize Cessna Latitude business jets, down from 13 delivered in the prior quarter and from 11 in the second quarter of last year.