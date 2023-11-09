Russian operator Aeroflot Group has settled with another lessor over its continued use of foreign-built aircraft.

The company states that it has “completed” a settlement arrangement with the Irish arm of Singapore-based BOC Aviation.

Aeroflot Group says the agreement covers eight aircraft plus another under management.

“In accordance with the agreements reached, the lessors ceased their claims against the Russian parties,” it states.

This cessation includes claims under policies issued by Russian insurance companies and under leasing agreements with Aeroflot Group carrier Rossiya and its budget airline Pobeda.

BOC Aviation has leased several Boeing 737-800s to Pobeda.

Ownership of the aircraft involved will pass to Russian insurance firm NSK Insurance, which has paid the settlement sum. The figure has not been disclosed.

Aeroflot Group says it is continuing negotiations to resolve further claims with other lessors of foreign-built aircraft.

It has already reached agreements with companies including AerCap, CDB Aviation and SMBC Aviation Capital.